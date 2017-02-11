|
CNN
|
Without citing specifics, Trump vows to keep costs down on border wall
CNN
Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to keep costs down on his proposed wall along the US border with Mexico, although he did not specify how much one of his signature campaign promises would cost. “I am reading that the great …
Can an army of lawyers can stop Trump’s mass deportations?Christian Science Monitor
Trump says he will bring down the price of wall on Mexico’s borderReuters
Border wall would cost $21.6B, nearly double Trump’s estimateDetroit Free Press
Breitbart News –The Hill –Fox News –MarketWatch
all 388 news articles »
Home » International News » Without citing specifics, Trump vows to keep costs down on border wall – CNN