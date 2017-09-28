Winair Suffers Massive Damages

Winair repositioned our aircrafts to St. Vincent prior to hurricane Irma and currently the fleet is operating from the island of St. Kitts as fuel and security for aircraft are not yet present in St. Maarten. Winair has performed in excess of 60 relief flights evacuating non nationals and providing transportation to legal residents of St. Maarten.

Winair has suffered massive damage to its facilities and consequently basic telecommunications, internet, electricity and water were disrupted making operations difficult. The resilience of our employees who came to assist must be noted and is much appreciated by all.

Moving forward Winair is currently in the process of rebuilding and reintroducing a limited schedule serving the following destinations: Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barth, Antigua and St. Kitts, once the authorization is given by the appropriate authorities. We are optimistic that this will be granted by October 1, 2017.

Tortola, Guadeloupe, Dominica and San Juan will be additional destinations once facilities and approvals are granted for resumption of service. Winair is working with appropriate authorities to introduce a frequency service St. Maarten – Curacao – St. Maarten to allow the public to connect with carriers serving Curacao. In conjunction Winair will resume service to Haiti as soon as possible.

Winair has secured office space in Philipsburg to provide sales and reservation services to the public, expected opening date is Wednesday October 4th. Further press releases will be issued to update the public as developments are proceeding.

In closing we thank the people, respective authorities and agencies for their support of Winair.