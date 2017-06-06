|
Fox News
|
Who is Reality Winner? Accused leaker wanted to ‘resist’ Trump
Fox News
The alleged leaker accused of feeding a classified report to an online news site has a colorful history on social media that lays bare her political leanings as an environmentalist who wanted to “resist” President Trump. Reality Winner, 25, is a …
Did the Intercept bungle the NSA leak?Washington Post (blog)
‘This is huge’: National-security experts were floored by the leaked NSA document on Russia’s election hackBusiness Insider
What we know about the leaked secret NSA report on RussiaABC News
Los Angeles Times –USA TODAY –Reuters –The Hill
all 373 news articles »
Home » International News » Who is Reality Winner? Accused leaker wanted to ‘resist’ Trump – Fox News