|
Politico
|
White House win provides a stimulus for the Trump brand
Politico
Donald Trump is already making money from the presidency, a post-election bump to the value of his brand that highlights the inextricable ties between his famous name, his business interests and the powerful public office he is about to assume. Since …
The Trump Transition: Jared Kushner, confirmation hearings and tax reformWashington Post
Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House roleU.S. News & World Report
Trump names son-in-law Jared Kushner as White House adviserUSA TODAY
BBC News –Daily Beast –Salon –ABC News
all 468 news articles »
Home » International News » White House win provides a stimulus for the Trump brand – Politico