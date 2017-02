White House Stalls Obama Administration Rule on Retirement Advisers

TIME

President Trump will direct the Department of Labor to indefinitely suspend the implementation of a controversial rule enforcing fiduciary responsibilities on personal financial advisers. After a meeting Friday morning with a group of CEOs, Trump is … President Trump will direct the Department of Labor to indefinitely suspend the implementation of a controversial rule enforcing fiduciary responsibilities on personal financial advisers. After a meeting Friday morning with a group of CEOs, Trump is and more »