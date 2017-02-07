White House Hit With More Spelling Woes

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions from reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. Feb. 7, 2017: The White House communications staff seem unable to spell. Fresh off of the misspelling of the name of the British Prime Minister, the WH is again the butt of more jokes on Twitter because of more spelling issues.

The White House misspelled San Bernardino, Calif., in its Monday evening list of terrorist attacks it says “have not received the media attention they deserved.”

And most of all, it misspelled attacker as “attaker” and “attackers” as “attakers,” respectively – 22 times!

The list calls the Dec. 2, 2015, mass shooting the “San Bernadino” attack before accurately stating that the “coordinated firearms attack” was perpetrated by “two US persons” who killed 14 people and wounded 21 others.

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) criticized the spelling error late Monday.

“If the White House didn’t know how to spell San Bernardino they should’ve read one of thousands of heartbreaking articles remembering victims,” he tweeted.

The White House distributed Monday’s list to illustrate how “most” of the noted attacks had not received adequate media coverage.

The list spans from September 2014 to December 2016 and contains 78 attacks planned or carried out by followers of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) both at home and abroad.

Officials distributed the document hours after President Trump accused the media of failing to report on terrorist attacks.