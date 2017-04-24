|
Washington Post
|
White House ‘confident’ of averting shutdown as Trump shows flexibility on wall
Washington Post
The White House sought Monday to calm a jittery Washington ahead of a showdown with Congress over spending, and President Trump softened his demand that a deal to keep the federal government open include money to begin construction on his …
The Spending Bill Was Supposed to Be Easy. Then Trump Intervened.New York Times
Disconnect: Trump, GOP not on same pageThe Hill
Decision time for GOP on Trump’s wall and government shutdownPolitico
Huffington Post –Daily Beast –Slate Magazine –Los Angeles Times
all 867 news articles »
Home » International News » White House ‘confident’ of averting shutdown as Trump shows flexibility on wall – Washington Post