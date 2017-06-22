Latest News
Home » Caribbean News » Week In Pictures – Protests In Venezuela Continue

Week In Pictures – Protests In Venezuela Continue

venezuela-in-crisis-2017

An injured demonstrator (R) is assisted by medics as opposition activists and riot police clash during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on June 22, 2017. (Photo credit: FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY,  Fri. June 23, 2017: Protests continued across Venezuela this week, as one more teen was shot dead. Here are the scenes of protests as the opposition against the Nicholas Maduro government continues.

 

 

 

 

 

 

venezuela-protest-june222017

A seemingly unconscious demonstrator hit by a rubber bullet shot by riot police is bandaged by volunteer medics as opposition activists and riot police clash during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on June 22, 2017. (Photo credit: FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

venezuela-protest-june22-2017

Opposition activists wearing gas masks clash with riot police during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on June 22, 2017. (Photo credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

venezuela-protests-june22-2017

Firefighters douse the wreckage of a lorry set ablaze when opposition activists and riot police clashed during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on June 22, 2017. (Photo credit: FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

venezuela-protests-continue

Opposition activists using makeshift shields clash with riot police during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on June 22, 2017. (Photo credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

venezuela-protests-nuns-join-in

Two nuns take part in an opposition march towards OAS headquarters in Caracas on June 21, 2017, after the 47th OAS General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico ruled out issuing a resolution on Venezuela. (Photo credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

maduro-defiant-amid-protests

Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela, remained defiant during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Since June 15, Maduro has named four new ministers: Mirelys Contreras as Prisons Minister; Ana Reyes as Culture Minister; Kyra Andrade as Communes Minister; Yamilet Mirabal Calderon as Indigenous Peoples Minister; and Samuel Moncada as foreign minister. (Photographer: Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2010 - Antigua Tribune