Week In Pictures – Protests In Venezuela Continue

An injured demonstrator (R) is assisted by medics as opposition activists and riot police clash during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on June 22, 2017. (Photo credit: FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 23, 2017: Protests continued across Venezuela this week, as one more teen was shot dead. Here are the scenes of protests as the opposition against the Nicholas Maduro government continues.

A seemingly unconscious demonstrator hit by a rubber bullet shot by riot police is bandaged by volunteer medics as opposition activists and riot police clash during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on June 22, 2017. (Photo credit: FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Opposition activists wearing gas masks clash with riot police during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on June 22, 2017. (Photo credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)

Firefighters douse the wreckage of a lorry set ablaze when opposition activists and riot police clashed during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on June 22, 2017. (Photo credit: FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Opposition activists using makeshift shields clash with riot police during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on June 22, 2017. (Photo credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)

Two nuns take part in an opposition march towards OAS headquarters in Caracas on June 21, 2017, after the 47th OAS General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico ruled out issuing a resolution on Venezuela. (Photo credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)