W. Va. reporter arrested for ‘yelling questions’ at HHS secretary – USA TODAY

A veteran West Virginia reporter has been arrested and charged with “disruption of government services” in the state capitol for “yelling questions” at visiting Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price and White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway.
