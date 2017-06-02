|
NBCNews.com
|
Vladimir Putin to Megyn Kelly: Even Children Could Hack an Election
NBCNews.com
LONDON — Vladimir Putin again denied that Russia interfered in last year’s U.S. election, joking to NBC News’ Megyn Kelly that even her “underage daughter” could have been behind the hacking. The journalist asked the Russian president about what …
Putin: ‘A child’ could be behind hacking of DemsThe Hill
Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Alex Jones for ‘Sunday Night’Variety
Putin Praises Trump, Slams Dems: They Don’t Want to Recognize Their MistakesMediaite
The Daily Caller –Daily Mail –Washington Free Beacon –Economic Times
all 169 news articles »
Home » International News » Vladimir Putin to Megyn Kelly: Even Children Could Hack an Election – NBCNews.com