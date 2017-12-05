US Sanctions Assets Of Jamaican ISIS Recruiter

News Americas, Washington, D.C., Weds. Dec. 6, 2017: A radical Jamaican Islamic cleric, who provided recruitment services to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, (ISIS), has had his assets sanctioned by the U.S.’ Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, (OFAC).

OFAC on Tuesday took action targeting Abdullah Ibrahim al-Faisal, 54, who was named as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for assisting in, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support for, or financial or other services to or in support of, ISIS.

All of Faisal’s property and assets subject to U.S. jurisdiction are now blocked and U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions with him.

“Faisal has recruited for and provided support to ISIS and his actions have influenced terrorists who engaged in bomb plots and other horrific attacks on innocent civilians,” said OFAC Director John E. Smith. “This designation will help deter Faisal’s global following and prevent U.S. persons from supporting him in any manner.”

On August 25, 2017, the New York County District Attorney’s office for the State of New York unsealed an indictment charging Faisal with recruiting and providing support to those seeking to commit acts of violence and terrorism in connection with ISIS.

Faisal is currently facing extradition proceedings in Jamaica. He was born Trevor William Forrest in Saint James, Jamaica.