US Official For First Latin America Trip

By NAN Contributor News Americas, WASHINGTON, Tues. Feb. 21, 2017: Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security is set to visit Latin America tomorrow.

Secretary John Kelly is travel to Guatemala on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 to meet with President Jimmy Morales.

He is also set to meet with the ministers of government and foreign affairs as well as observe the arrival of a DHS repatriation flight at the Guatemalan Repatriation and Reception Facility in Guatemala City.

Following his visit to Guatemala, Kelly will join Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Mexico. During their visit, the two Secretaries will meet with President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto and the Mexican ministers of Interior, Foreign Relations, Finance, National Defense, and Navy. The group is also set to discuss border security, law enforcement cooperation, and trade, among other issues.

The visit comes amidst an increase in deportation of criminal immigrants especially to Latin America and on the heels of Donald Trump’s push for a wall at the US’ southern border.