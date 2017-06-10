|
CNN
|
US forces helping Philippines battle ISIS-linked fighters
CNN
(CNN) US Special Operations Forces are assisting the Philippine military in its battle against ISIS-affiliated fighters, the US Embassy in Manila said Saturday. The forces have been deployed at the request of the Philippine government, the embassy said.
