Two Antiguans, A Vincentian and Jamaican Face Several Drug Charges from Weekend Drug Busts

Following investigations after conducting 3 successful operations on Friday, 23rd June 2017 and Saturday 24th June, 2017, the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) has laid charges against four of the six individuals detained during the course of it’s operations.

40-year-old Sydney Norville of St. Vincent, and 33-year-old Camara Swift of Antigua have been jointly charged with Possession of Cannabis, Being Concerned in the Supply of Cannabis, Drug Trafficking and Possession with Intent to Supply Cannabis after being nabbed in the process of transporting 103.25lbs of marijuana in the Montrulla area of All Saints.

Michael SCARLETT, a Jamaican national faces charges of Possession of Cannabis, Being Concerned in the Supply of Cannabis, Drug Trafficking and Possession with Intent to Supply Cannabis and Cultivation of Cannabis, after being caught with 34.8lbs of compressed cannabis and a small quantity of marijuana seedlings at his Mock Pond residence, All Saints.

Shawn Craig DUBERRY of Antigua also face charges of Possession of Cannabis, Being Concerned in the Supply of Cannabis, Drug Trafficking and Possession with Intent to Supply Cannabis after being caught with a total of 157.8lbs of marijuana at his Sea View Farm residence.

The other two persons who were questioned were subsequently released. Investigations are ongoing and it is possible that others may soon be charged. These recent seizures have brought the total amount of cannabis and cocaine seized for the year to date in 2017 to 1,133.85 lbs of cannabis and 50.90 kilos of cocaine with an estimated combine wholesale value of just over $ 6.3 Million EC Dollars.