|
New York Times
|
Trump’s Talk About Muslims Led Acting Attorney General to Defy Ban
New York Times
Sally Q. Yates in 2015. Ms. Yates, who was deputy attorney general for the last year and a half of the Obama administration, was running the department temporarily until the Senate could confirm a replacement. Credit Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated …
For some, Sally Yates’ firing resembles Saturday Night MassacreUSA TODAY
Who is new acting attorney general Dana Boente?Washington Post
Trump Fires Acting Attorney General, Deepening U.S. Immigration ConflictBloomberg
New York Daily News –The Atlantic –Los Angeles Times –Fox News
all 711 news articles »
Home » International News » Trump’s Talk About Muslims Led Acting Attorney General to Defy Ban – New York Times