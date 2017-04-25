|
Washington Post
|
Trump’s ‘sanctuary city’ order blocked by federal judge in San Francisco
Washington Post
A federal judge in San Francisco dealt the Trump administration another legal blow Tuesday, temporarily halting President Trump’s threat to withhold federal funding from cities and towns that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities. U.S …
