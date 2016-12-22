Trump’s $440 billion weapon – Politico

|
Trump’s $440 billion weapon
On Thursday afternoon, President-elect Donald Trump dropped a bombshell on the defense industry: He asked Boeing to price out an alternative to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets, a hugely valuable contract that Trump has criticized as too expensive.
