|
Washington Post
|
Trump opens 100-day rally assailing media gathered for correspondents’ dinner
Washington Post
President Trump marked his 100th day in office with an event touting what he called his administration’s “historic progress,” even as his prime focus early in the campaign rally focused on his long-running antagonism with the news media. Trump wasted …
Trump Savages News Media at Rally to Mark His 100th DayNew York Times
Trump rallies his base on his 100th dayCNN
Inside Samantha Bee’s ‘Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner’Huffington Post
The Hill –New York Daily News –Washington Times –Politico
all 360 news articles »
Home » International News » Trump opens 100-day rally assailing media gathered for correspondents’ dinner – Washington Post