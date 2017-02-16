|
Washington Post
|
Trump names Alexander Acosta as new pick for labor secretary
Washington Post
A day after the dramatic exit of one of his Cabinet nominees, President Trump on Thursday named former U.S. attorney Alexander Acosta as his next pick for labor secretary. Acosta served as an assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s …
America’s workers are watching Trump’s new labor pick. Will he live up?The Hill (blog)
Trump names Alexander Acosta as labor secretary nomineePolitico
After Puzder debacle, Trump opts for a more conventional Labor nominee in Alexander AcostaLos Angeles Times
Huffington Post –News & Observer –USA TODAY –NBCNews.com
all 979 news articles »
Home » International News » Trump names Alexander Acosta as new pick for labor secretary – Washington Post