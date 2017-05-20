|
Washington Post
|
Trump gets elaborate welcome in Saudi Arabia as he begins first foreign trip
Washington Post
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — President Trump was received like visiting royalty here Saturday, as his debut on the world stage competed for attention at home with ongoing news of the scandal encircling his presidency. In a series of official arrival …
Donald Trump lands in Saudi Arabia as controversies swirl at homeCNN
Trump in Saudi Arabia signs $110B arms deal with Persian Gulf allyFox News
Leaving behind troubles at home, Trump gets royal welcome in Saudi ArabiaLos Angeles Times
HuffPost –NBCNews.com –The Hill (blog) –CBS News
all 1,780 news articles »
Home » International News » Trump gets elaborate welcome in Saudi Arabia as he begins first foreign trip – Washington Post