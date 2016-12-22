|
Politico
|
Trump creates competing power centers in his West Wing
Politico
President-elect Donald Trump began to fill out his senior team in the West Wing on Thursday, naming campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as his counselor and installing Republican National Committee chief strategist Sean Spicer as his press secretary, …
Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spicer and Hicks to top communications jobsUSA TODAY
Trump White House Will Look (And Sound) A Lot Like The Trump CampaignNPR
Kellyanne Conway Heads To The White House With Anti-Trump Baggage And A Record Of Homophobia And MisogynyMedia Matters for America
Washington Times –Press of Atlantic City –WLS-TV –AOL News
all 329 news articles »
Home » International News » Trump creates competing power centers in his West Wing – Politico