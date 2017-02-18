|
Washington Post
|
Trump attempts a reset with a rally, new staff and a renewed fight with the media
Washington Post
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Nearly a month into a presidency full of missteps, Donald Trump is poised to return Saturday to firmer ground outside of Washington, with a campaign rally planned here with thousands of adoring supporters who helped sweep him into …
Trump bashes media at Florida campaign rallyCNN
Trump basks in cheers at Florida rally and takes aim at the mediaLos Angeles Times
Trump takes feud with press to campaign rally in FloridaThe Hill
New York Post –CBS News –Fox News –RealClearPolitics
all 244 news articles »
Home » International News » Trump attempts a reset with a rally, new staff and a renewed fight with the media – Washington Post