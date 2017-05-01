|
NBCNews.com
|
Trump Aide Sebastian Gorka May Leave White House
NBCNews.com
National security aide Sebastian Gorka may leave the White House, an administration official told NBC News on Monday. Gorka may move from the White House to another federal agency — or leave altogether — but no final decision has been made, the …
Sebastian Gorka leaving White House as soon as ‘this summer’The Hill
Sebastian Gorka Likely to Be Out of White House Role, Officials SayNew York Times
Controversial Trump national security aide to leave White House, official saysABC News
New York Daily News –Washington Examiner –Breitbart News –CNN.com
all 58 news articles »
Home » International News » Trump Aide Sebastian Gorka May Leave White House – NBCNews.com