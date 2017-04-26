|
Washington Post
|
Trump administration talks tough on North Korea, but frustrated lawmakers want details
Washington Post
President Trump and his top national security advisers briefed congressional lawmakers Wednesday on what a senior aide called the “very grave threat” posed by North Korea, but they offered few details about the administration’s strategy to pressure …
Senators get North Korea briefing in unusual WH visitThe Hill
Senators Leave White House Briefing On North Korea Unsure About Why It Took PlaceHuffington Post
Senators hauled to White House for rare classified briefingPolitico
Los Angeles Times –Slate Magazine –Reuters –NBCNews.com
all 463 news articles »
Home » International News » Trump administration talks tough on North Korea, but frustrated lawmakers want details – Washington Post