Trump 2020 is off to a great start

Washington Post (blog)

News, I am sad to report, continues to occur. And it is even worse than I thought. If President Trump’s press appearances Wednesday and Thursday were any indication, we are still trapped inside the 2016 election and will stay trapped there forever. It …

U.S. News & World Report News, I am sad to report, continues to occur. And it is even worse than I thought. If President Trump’s press appearances Wednesday and Thursday were any indication, we are still trapped inside the 2016 election and will stay trapped there forever. It Report From an Alternative Reality U.S. News & World Report all 365 news articles »