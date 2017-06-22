|
CNN
|
Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana
CNN
(CNN) Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall Thursday in southwestern Louisiana, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds to the already soaked US Gulf Coast. The center of the storm hit just south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center …
The Latest: Florida sheriff says stay out of the waterWashington Post
Cindy weakens to tropical depression; flooding still a concernUSA TODAY
Deadly Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall in LouisianaNBCNews.com
NPR –New York Daily News
all 2,390 news articles »
Home » International News » Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana – CNN