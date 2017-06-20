Tropical Storm Bret Leaves Flooding, Damages In Trinidad

Flooding brought on by TS Bret at Oropune Gardens, Piarco, Trinidad. (Express image)

By NAN Contributor

News Americas, PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Weds. June 21, 2017: Tropical Storm Bret degenerated into a tropical wave yesterday afternoon but not before leaving buildings damaged, downing powerlines and streets flooded in Trinidad after heavy rains and winds pounded the island Monday night into Tuesday.

There are no initial reports of serious injuries but property damage can total millions of TT dollars, according to Trinidad Express reports. This includes flooding in Lower Barrackpore and other areas in the Penal/Debe and Siparia regional corporations as well as Oropune Gardens, Piarco.

Downed trees brought down power lines and left many in the dark across the country even as many roads were flooded across the country including in south and central Trinidad with scenes looking like the aftermath of a hurricane.

Trinidad & Tobago Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said several roofs were blown off in the Penal/Debe and Siparia areas causing flooding and damage to appliances and furniture. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) yesterday distributed mattresses, foodstuff and water to the residents while Hosein said regional corporation workers were also on site, clearing water ways and assisting residents to clean their homes.

Flooding also led to the shutdown of several water treatment plants throughout Trinidad for hours Tuesday including on Caparo Valley Road while some patients at the St Ann’s Hospital, Port-of-Spain, had to be evacuated on Tuesday morning after a tree crashed through the roof.

The walls of a missionary house in San Fernando collapsed following torrential rainfall brought by Tropical Storm Bret.

Member of Parliament for Mayaro, Rushton Paray, also warned that the Caroni, Guaracara, Godineau and Cipero rivers are all rising, and the Ortoire river is going to overflow.

At least five schools were affected by Tropical Storm Bret and will not re-open today. Yhree schools others are being used to house displaced families and will also remain closed. The affected schools include Debe Hindu SDMS, Mayo RC Primary, Fyzabad Anglican Secondary, Fyzabad Secondary and Rousillac Hindu. The Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School was also flooded and a fallen tree ripped out electricity lines at Fyzabad Secondary.

