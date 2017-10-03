Latest News
Home » International News » Top Democrat demands answers on whether Kushner, others used private email for diplomacy

Top Democrat demands answers on whether Kushner, others used private email for diplomacy

  1. Top Democrat demands answers on whether Kushner, others used private email for diplomacy  ABC News

  2. Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Had Third Email Account: Report  U.S. News & World Report
  3. White House investigates third private email account affiliated with Ivanka Trump, Kushner family  Fox News
  4. Flashing a little skin! Ivanka Trump offers a wide smile as she leaves her DC home in a snug top with a VERY large …  Daily Mail
  5. Kelly struggling to make sense of Kushner’s West Wing role  Politico

    6. Full coverage
Copyright 2010 - Antigua Tribune