|
Washington Post
|
To counter North Korea, admiral says the US should consider adding ballistic missile interceptors in Hawaii
Washington Post
The top U.S. military officer in the Pacific said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “clearly in a position to threaten Hawaii today” with a ballistic missile attack and that the Pentagon should consider adding new ballistic missile …
The Drumbeats Don’t Add Up to Imminent War With North KoreaNew York Times
US commander suggests missile defense in Hawaii amid N. Korea threatABC News
THAAD Missile System Will Be Online Within Days In South Korea, Admiral SaysNPR
PolitiFact
all 4,640 news articles »
Home » International News » To counter North Korea, admiral says the US should consider adding ballistic missile interceptors in Hawaii – Washington Post