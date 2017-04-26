Three Caribbean Nationals Among 76 Busted By ICE In Florida

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, MIAMI, FL., Thurs. April 27, 2017: Three Caribbean nationals were among 76 immigrants busted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in removal arrests across the state of Florida last week.

Those arrested by ICE during the enforcement action, which was conducted from April 18-21, included a national from Jamaica, one from Haiti and another from the Bahamas.

The Jamaican national was arrested in Oakland Park and is a green-card holder who in 2002 was convicted of attempted sexual battery on a minor while the Haitian citizen arrested in the West Palm Beach area was previously convicted in 2001 for attempted sexual battery; and burglary of a dwelling.

The Bahamian citizen was arrested in Miami and is a green card holder who has convictions from 1995 for sexual assault, burglary, robbery, kidnapping an adult and was registered as a sex offender.

They are all currently pending a removal hearing by an immigration judge.

Of the 76 immigrants arrested, 57 had criminal records that included felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as lewd & lascivious behavior, sexual battery, child sex crimes, sex offenses, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, weapons charges and drug violations. While 19 had less serious or violent violations to include; larceny, petty theft, trespass, driving under the influence, fraud, driving with no driver’s license.

Thirteen of those detained during the action are previously removed individuals who may be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for felony re-entry after deportation.

“ICE is committed to making our communities safer by removing threats to our public safety,” said Marc J. Moore, Field Office Director for the Miami Field Office of ERO, which oversees all of Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Communities across Florida and Puerto Rico are safer today because of the hard work of our ERO officers.