This Economic Development Agency Is Focused On Becoming The Impact Investment Hub For The Caribbean

Dale Le Febvre, one of the newest clients in the UVI RTPark and founder of Anvil 1 LLC, presents a donation for USD 750,000 to the University of the Virgin Islands on May 24, 2017.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, June 2 2017: The US Virgin Islands Specialist Economic Development Agency, the University of the Virgin Islands RTPark, (UVI RTPark), is focused on becoming an impact investment hub for the Caribbean.

As the financial world shifts to embrace mission-oriented investing, the RTPark’s Executive Director, Dr. Gillian Marcelle, says the USVI is ready to lead the region in this sector.

Dale Le Febvre, one of the newest clients in the UVI RTPark, embodies the spirit and intention of impact investing. Through Anvil 1 LLC, Le Febvre is investing in the USVI, through the RTPark, and is already giving back. Not only the youngest African-American to donate more than USD 1 million to the new Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture, he places great importance on education and has shown the way by investing in building the technical workforce of the future in the USVI and pledging social investments of US$750,000 over the next 15 years to the University of the Virgin Islands for scholarships, research and teaching programs in process technology and energy.

Le Febvre, born in Beaumont Texas, is no stranger to the Caribbean, having lived in St. Thomas for the last seven years and having been an investor with Michael Lee Chin in AIC.

Using the skills and knowledge gained from his MIT Engineering, Harvard Law and Harvard MBA degrees, in combination with native intelligence and insights, Le Febvre has been able to generate value in places where others see none. He is now the owner of five large African-American-owned companies in areas where there was little diversity, such as data center management, long haul trucking, pipelines and mortgage finance.

