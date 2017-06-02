This Caribbean Roots Artist Is Now Part Owner of High Times Magazine

Reggae artist Damian Marley is no a co-owner of a marijuana focused magazine.

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 2, 2017: A Caribbean roots Grammy winning artist is the new part-owner of High Times Magazine, the New York-based monthly magazine that advocates the legalization of cannabis.

Damian Robert Nesta “Jr. Gong” Marley, the son of reggae legend, Robert Nesta Marley, is reportedly 1 of 20 new investors in the ownership group Oreva Capital who bought the 43-year-old cannabis magazine for $70 million.

Marley, 38, said his cannabis career is rooted in High Times.

“When I was in high school I used to grow some herb,” Marley said in a news release. “I learned to differentiate male from the female plant by reading High Times magazine. It is now an honor to be a part of the High Times legacy that I’ve been a fan of for so many years.”

Damian Marley is also producing his own line of marijuana, as co-founder of Stony Hill.

Damian is the youngest son of Bob Marley’s union with Cindy Breakspeare, Miss World 1976. He was 2 years old when his father died.