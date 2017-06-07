This Caribbean Nation Faces The USA Today

Trinidad & Tobago Soca Warriors

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. June 8, 2017: A Caribbean island nation is set to face the USA in a 2018 World Cup qualifier match-up tonight.

Trinidad & Tobago’s Soca Warriors will take on the U.S. Men’s National soccer Team at 8:00 PM at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

ESPN sports commentator, Trinidad & Tobago-born Shaka Hislop, says he thinks Trinidad & Tobago can earn a draw in the World Cup qualifying match as he finds the current US squad underwhelming.

But though parts of the Soca Warriors side have been training at altitude in Denver since May 23, the full team for the T&T qualifiers against the US and Costa Rica only arrived June 4th.

And in 22 previous meetings, the U.S. MNT holds a strong 16-2-4 edge against the Soca Warriors, going 12-1-3 in World Cup Qualifying and 7-0-1 when those matches have been played at home, including the last seven straight. Of the four qualifying contests the U.S. didn’t win, two came when the MNT had already clinched a place at either the World Cup (0-0 D on Nov. 11, 2001) or the Final Round (1-2 L on Oct. 15, 2008).

Trinidad & Tobago’s full 24-player roster is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Point Fortin Civic Centre FC), Jan-Michael Williams (North East Stars)

DEFENDERS (9): Radanfah Abu Bakr (FK Sūduva Marijampolė/LTU), Sheldon Bateau (Krylia Sovetov Samara/RUS), Daneil Cyrus (Unattached), Aubrey David (PS Kemi Kings/FIN), Carlos Edwards (Central FC), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Triston Hodge (W Connection), Alvin Jones (W Connection), Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids/USA)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Andre Boucaud (Dagenham & Redbridge/ENG), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada/USA), Hughtun Hector (W Connection), Khaleem Hyland (KVC Westerlo/BEL), Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders FC/USA), Nathan Lewis (San Juan Jabloteh), Kevin Molino (Minnesota United FC/USA) Leston Paul (North East Stars)

FORWARDS (3): Shahdon Winchester (Murcielagos FC/MEX), Jamille Boatswain (Defence Force), Kenwyne Jones (Atlanta United/USA)

With the full squad together, there are a number of M.L.S. connections between the two sides. Locally, T&T defender Mekeil Williams and U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard both play for Colorado Rapids, while winger Joevin Jones is teammates with U.S. forwards Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris at Seattle Sounders FC. And though they haven’t played together yet, Soca Warriors captain Kenwyne Jones is soon to be club teammates with Brad Guzan, who will officially join Atlanta United FC in July.