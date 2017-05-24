This Caribbean Born Photographer Is On The Mend

Hayden Roger Celestin on Sat. May 20, 2017 at Brooklyn College. (Hakim Mutlaq image)

By NAN Staffer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. May 25, 2017: Top Caribbean-born photographer, Hayden Roger Celestin, is back on his feet and slowly but surely making his way back on the news scene after a devastating illness in 2015.

The Trinidad-born, Brooklyn-based, News Americas Now staff photographer, made his first public news outing last Saturday, May 20th at the Oliver Samuel’s show, “Four Can’t Play” at Walt Whitman Theater at Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, New York. The play is promoted by Herman Hall and Everybody’s Magazine, which Celestin also worked for in the early 1980’s.

From L to R: Maylynne Lowe, Ruth Ho Shing, Dennis Titus, and Oliver Samuels, in a scene from the play “Four Can’t Play”, held at Walt Whitman Theater, at Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday May 20, 2017. (Photo: Hayden Roger Celestin)

Celestin went on to work for several major publications, including top wire services and has covered numerous major events including the US Open and Presidential election campaigns.

He joined the NAN team in 2011 and has been with us since with the only hiatus being his recent illness. The entire NAN team joins in welcoming Mr. Celestin back and wish him continued health as he continues his rehabilitation.