|
Washington Post
|
The silencing of Elizabeth Warren and an old Senate rule prompted by a fistfight
Washington Post
America got a civics lesson Tuesday night when Senate Republicans used an obscure rule to shut down a speech by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that criticized Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), the nominee for attorney general. Republicans took issue when …
Silencing Elizabeth Warren backfires on Senate GOPCNN
As attorney general, Jeff Sessions will take center stage in some of the nation’s most acute controversiesLos Angeles Times
Fireworks Before a Final Vote on Jeff SessionsNew York Times
Fox News –U.S. News & World Report –NBCNews.com –NPR
all 287 news articles »
Home » International News » The silencing of Elizabeth Warren and an old Senate rule prompted by a fistfight – Washington Post