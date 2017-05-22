|
Washington Post
|
The Latest: Trump says there’s a ‘great feeling’ for peace
Washington Post
TEL AVIV, Israel — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s first trip abroad (all times local):. 2:30 p.m.. President Donald Trump says in Israel that there’s a “great feeling for peace throughout the Middle East,” expressing optimism at the start of …
As Trump Arrives in Israel, His Deal-Making Skills Face a TestNew York Times
Trump tells Israelis: Arab neighbors in ‘common cause with you’ against IranFox News
Trump becomes first US president to visit Western WallThe Hill
Reuters –BBC News –The Atlantic –Chicago Tribune
all 929 news articles »
Home » International News » The Latest: Trump says there’s a ‘great feeling’ for peace – Washington Post