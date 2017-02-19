|
Washington Post
|
The Latest: Trump says Sweden comment followed TV report
Washington Post
WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):. 5:40 p.m.. Swedes have been scratching their heads since President Donald Trump suggested that some kind of major incident had taken place in their country Friday night. Trump is …
Trump explains odd rally reference to Sweden terror attackUSA TODAY
Donald Trump Explains Sweden Terror Comment That Baffled a NationNBCNews.com
Trump Says Remark About Sweden Referred to Something on TVU.S. News & World Report
Fox News –ABC News –The Hill (blog) –Daily Beast
all 298 news articles »
Home » International News » The Latest: Trump says Sweden comment followed TV report – Washington Post