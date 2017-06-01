|
Washington Post
|
The Latest: Fiji’s leader disappointed by Trump decision
Washington Post
WASHINGTON — The Latest on Donald Trump and climate change (all times EDT):. 10:40 p.m.. Fiji’s prime minister, who will chair an annual climate summit in Germany in November, says he’s deeply disappointed by President Donald Trump’s decision to …
What does the Paris climate deal look like without the United States?CNN
In Rejecting Popular Paris Accord, Trump Bets on His BaseNew York Times
GOP rep: Trump’s Paris deal exit ‘misguided’The Hill
Slate Magazine –Bloomberg –CNBC –BuzzFeed News
all 4,620 news articles »
Home » International News » The Latest: Fiji’s leader disappointed by Trump decision – Washington Post