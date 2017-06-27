|
Washington Post
|
The Health 202: CBO score of Senate health bill certainly doesn’t ease McConnell’s path to 50
Washington Post
THE PROGNOSIS. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Expect lots of tinkering of the Senate health-care bill in the next few days as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tries to fine-tune his Obamacare …
OPINION: Destroy McConnellCare, RyanCare and TrumpCare travestiesThe Hill (blog)
McConnell warns Trump, GOP on health bill failurePolitico
Senate health care state of play: ‘Hanging by a thread’CNN
HuffPost –New York Times –Bloomberg –USA TODAY
all 10,763 news articles »
Home » International News » The Health 202: CBO score of Senate health bill certainly doesn’t ease McConnell’s path to 50 – Washington Post