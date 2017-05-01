|
Washington Post
|
The Daily 202: Eight ways Trump got rolled in his first budget negotiation
Washington Post
THE BIG IDEA: Perhaps the best negotiators are not the people who tell everyone that they are the best negotiators. A spending agreement was reached last night that will keep the government funded through the end of September. This will be the first …
Bipartisan Agreement Reached to Fund Government Through SeptemberNew York Times
Trump’s Next 100 Days Won’t Be Any Easier Than His FirstNBCNews.com
How Trump Could Get FiredThe New Yorker
Chicago Tribune –The Hill –Fox News –Politico
all 212 news articles »
Home » International News » The Daily 202: Eight ways Trump got rolled in his first budget negotiation – Washington Post