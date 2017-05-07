|
Washington Post
|
Texas governor signs ban on so-called ‘sanctuary cities’
Washington Post
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas pushed to the forefront of national debate over immigration Sunday night when Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a so-called “sanctuary cities” ban that lets police ask during routine stops whether someone is in the U.S. legally …
