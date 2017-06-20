|
CNN
|
Suspect fatally shot in Brussels Central Station terror attack
CNN
(CNN) A suspect was fatally shot at Brussels Central Station Tuesday after a failed bombing that Belgian authorities are calling a terrorist attack. A “small explosion” went off in the transportation hub around 8:30 p.m., Belgium Prosecutor’s Office …
Soldiers fatally shoot suspect after explosion at Brussels train stationCBS News
Belgium probes station bomber fatally shot by soldiersReuters
Brussels train station explosion being treated as terror attack, suspect dead, officials sayFox News
Washington Post –The Gazette: Eastern Iowa Breaking News and Headlines –ABC News –AOL
all 321 news articles »
Home » International News » Suspect fatally shot in Brussels Central Station terror attack – CNN