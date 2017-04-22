|
Washington Post
Surgeon general is removed by Trump administration, replaced by deputy for now
Washington Post
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy has been removed by the Trump administration and replaced temporarily by his deputy, Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams. Murthy, a holdover from the Obama administration, was asked to resign, according to a statement …
