|
Washington Post
|
Supreme Court to take case on baker who refused to sell wedding cake to gay couple
Washington Post
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider next term whether a Denver baker unlawfully discriminated against a gay couple by refusing to sell them a wedding cake. Lower courts had ruled that Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, had …
Justices to Hear Case on Religious Objections to Same-Sex MarriageNew York Times
Supreme Court will hear case of Colorado baker who refused to make wedding cake for same-sex coupleLos Angeles Times
Supreme Court Orders States to List Same-Sex Parents on Birth Certificates; Gorsuch DissentsSlate Magazine (blog)
AL.com –NOLA.com –USA TODAY –ThinkProgress
all 89 news articles »
Home » International News » Supreme Court to take case on baker who refused to sell wedding cake to gay couple – Washington Post