|
New York Times
|
Shutting Down Speech by Elizabeth Warren, GOP Amplifies Her Message
New York Times
Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, in the Capitol on Wednesday. Credit J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press. WASHINGTON — Republicans seized her microphone. And gave her a megaphone. Silenced on the Senate floor for …
Democrats Fight GOP’s Silencing of Warren in Debate Over SessionsWall Street Journal
Amid deep partisan rancor, Senate barrels toward Sessions voteWashington Post
Tim Scott, the lone black GOP senator, rises to Sessions’ defensePolitico
The Hill (blog) –USA TODAY –Daily Beast –Los Angeles Times
all 1,129 news articles »
Home » International News » Shutting Down Speech by Elizabeth Warren, GOP Amplifies Her Message – New York Times