Seven Of The Most Expensive Caribbean Properties On The Market Today

Castillo Caribe, George Town, Grand Cayman

Compiled By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 12, 2017: There is no doubt Caribbean real estate is fast becoming a prized and expensive possession, especially if it’s a gorgeous mansion overlooking the beautiful Caribbean Sea with its own private beach front. Here are 7 of the most expensive Caribbean properties on the market today you should know of, including one owned by US President Donald Trump:

1: Castillo Caribe

For just under USD 40 million, you can own the Castillo Caribe located on South Sound Rd, George Town, Grand Cayman with its own private white sandy beach overlooking the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean Sea. According to Sotheby’s International, which has the listing, the beachfront estate home includes three-stories and a basement. The ground floor has a great room, kitchen, dining room, lounge, studies, court-yard, theatre, staff quarters, guest suite, a 3 car garage and a patio while the second floor has a master Suites, three more bedroom suites, a guest suite with living/dining/kitchen area and a kids lounge. The third floor includes a sundeck that can be use as a heli-pad, a great room gallery and access to observatory atop tower while the huge basement has a kids play room, games rooms, spa, gym and grotto.

Lucaya in the Bahamas

2: Lucaya

In the Bahamas you can live large in this 19,750 square foot, 4 bedroom, 6 and a ½ bath house at Edgewater Drive in the exclusive gated community of Lyford Cay. This spectacular family home comes with 355 feet of private beach and a pool, as well as two staff bedrooms and baths, dining room, study/library, office, kitchen with butler’s pantry and spacious drawing room with covered patio overlooking the ocean. In a separate building there is an office with bathroom that can easily be converted to another guest suite. A new self-contained gatehouse was built in 2015 with 2 separate 1 bedroom guest apartments above a 4 car garage. All this can be yours for a cool USD 29 million.

3: Le Château des Palmiers

Donald Trump’s Le Château des Palmiers in Saint-Martin.

US President Donald Trump is looking to unload his luxurious French St. Martin beachfront estate, Le Château des Palmiers, which he has used primarily as a rental property since 2013.Le Château des Palmiers, a walled compound on the northwestern tip of the Caribbean island on the Rue de la Falaise, recently hit the market with Sotheby’s Realty International. Sotheby’s lists the price as “upon request,” but another listings aggregator in St. Martin, 7th Heaven Properties, says the asking price is Us $28 million.

The sprawling 4.8-acre estate on St. Martin’s Plum Bay encompasses two villas, one five-bedroom and another four-bedroom and a number of other red-tile-roofed structures, from pool cabanas to a house for the estate manager, according to the listing with Lesley Reed, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

In total, the compound contains 11 bedrooms and 12 full bathrooms. The larger villa has a two-story master bedroom with a Jacuzzi bath tub and two private balconies. The smaller villa has a number of themed bedrooms, including the “Jungle Room” with a king-size bed. The whole property is enclosed by an eight-foot boundary wall, according to the listing.

4: Platinum Bay

Platinum Bay in Barbados

In Barbados, this 14,940 square foot, new luxury development can be yours for USD 25 million. It is located on the exclusive Platinum Coast at Holetown St. James, Barbados, and features five detached beach-front villas with private pools and gardens in a five star managed community, each with its own uninterrupted view of one of the world’s most magnificent seascapes. Here you can enjoy the absolute privacy of your own personal oasis or explore the superb shopping, leisure, dining and sporting opportunities that the area has to offer. Each villa has been sensitively designed to respect the environment whilst creating spaces that are ideal for carefree living and stylish entertainment with 24-hour, 5-star concierge service.

5: Villa Bel Esprit

Villa Bel Esprit in St. Barts

In St. Barts, you can own Villa Bel Esprit for just under USD 25 million, at $24,500,000. This 4 bed, 6 bath property is ensconced in tropical gardens with a spectacular view of Lorient Bay and is designed to honor West Indies’ architectural traditions. It also features eight “case”-style pavilions include the main house; its open floor plan encompasses living and dining areas and a kitchen is well-equipped and stylish and a bank of French doors provide access to a plantation-style veranda and outdoor living space; a swimming pool is beautifully situated to leverage the view. The four bedrooms, all with baths en suite, are housed in separate pavilions. Other pavilions include an atelier (workshop); an office and a “case” with a living room, bath, kitchenette and deck adjacent to one of the bedroom pavilions.

6: Aquamare

Aquamare in the BVI

In the British Virgin Islands, a 15 bedroom, 15 bath home can be yours for a cool US $23,000,000. The property is located in Mahoe Bay, Virgin Gorda and includes three villas and a house for the property manager. Each of the three villas is designed with a private waterfront infinity pool with unobstructed views of Drake’s Channel, gourmet kitchen and inside and outside dining areas for group gatherings. It also includes three elegant master suites, one double room and one studio and each villa accommodates up to 12 guests or family members in its own 8,000 sq.ft open air living space.

7: Old Battery

Old Battery in Bermuda

At 4 South Road Hamilton Parish, Bermuda, you will find a 7,890 square foot, 9 bedroom, 9 bath property currently for sale currently. Old Battery includes the large main residence with two self-contained apartments, plus two fully operational guest cottages. The beautifully planted sweeping grounds, the dazzling views of the ocean and south shore are nothing short of spectacular. Upon entering the ground floor, you will be captivated by the spacious formal two storey high living room with its magnificent Palladian staircase as well as a handsome cedar paneled bar, a dramatically designed powder room and wine cellar. The upper floor surrounded by a gallery, overlooks the living room below and the gallery establishes access to the upstairs rooms, which include: the stately dining room, the exquisite master suite camouflaged by its lovely cedar paneled study, two other bedroom suites, and an inviting casual sunroom. All of the south-facing rooms open onto patios, gardens leading to the main private beach below the cliffs, and the gorgeous infinity pool area.

There are two cottages: Bluebird Cottage and Powder Keg Cottage. Bluebird is the quintessential Bermudian cottage, situated next to a second private beach and tennis court and comprising 3 bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, kitchen/dining area and 4 fireplaces.

Powder Keg is an enchanting, secluded one bedroom cottage in an elevated setting with ocean views. All can be yours for USD 23 million.