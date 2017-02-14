|
Washington Post
|
Senators from both parties pledge to deepen probe of Russia and the 2016 election
Washington Post
Top Republican and Democratic senators pledged Tuesday to deepen their investigation of Russian involvement in the 2016 election in the wake of Michael T. Flynn’s resignation as President Trump’s national security adviser, opening a new and potentially …
Democrats Demand Inquiry of Russian Role in US Affairs; GOP Concern GrowsNew York Times
Michael Flynn Left The Trump White House This Week. Here’s How That HappenedNPR
White House Said to Prepare for Flynn’s Ouster Since Last WeekBloomberg
Politico –CNN –The Hill –NBCNews.com
all 2,863 news articles »
Home » International News » Senators from both parties pledge to deepen probe of Russia and the 2016 election – Washington Post