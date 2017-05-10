|
Washington Post
|
Senate intel panel subpoenas Michael Flynn documents
Washington Post
WASHINGTON — The Senate intelligence committee on Wednesday subpoenaed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for documents related to the panel’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling. Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican …
Michael Flynn: Documents sought from ex-Trump advisor over Russia inquiryBBC News
Senate Intel panel subpoenas Flynn for docs in Russia probeThe Hill
Senate intel panel subpoenas Flynn for Russia-related documentsFox News
Daily Beast
all 2,681 news articles »
Home » International News » Senate intel panel subpoenas Michael Flynn documents – Washington Post