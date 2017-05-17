Latest News
Home » International News » Sen. Thom Tillis says he’s ‘doing well’ after collapsing during DC charity race – Washington Post

Sen. Thom Tillis says he’s ‘doing well’ after collapsing during DC charity race – Washington Post


Washington Post

Sen. Thom Tillis says he’s ‘doing well’ after collapsing during DC charity race
Washington Post
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) collapsed while running a race in Washington on Wednesday morning, but later said he was “doing well.” Tillis, 56, a Republican elected in 2014, tweeted at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday that he planned to run in the American
Sen. Thom Tillis hospitalized after medical episode during raceCNN
Sen. Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance | GettyPolitico
Senator Thom Tillis Says He Is ‘Fine’ After CollapsingNew York Times
The Hill –Fox News –Twitter
all 188 news articles »
Copyright 2010 - Antigua Tribune