See Trinidad Rapper Nicki Minaj At The MET Gala

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 2, 2017: Bajan star Rihanna arrived at 8:28 p.m at the May Day 2017 MET Gala Monday night, where she has made a fashion statement in recent years. She chose a Fall 2016 Comme des Garçons piece that she paired with strappy red thigh-high sandals.

Trinidad-born Rapper Nicki Minaj also represented the Caribbean region in this costume that left little to the imagination and lacked class. But it did actually get the colors of this year’s event ’Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala right, even if Minaj looked like she was all dolled up for a performance on MTV or at a stripper’s ball.